Digital Trailblazers EP3: Digital Transformation in the Banking Sector

In today's episode of Digital Trailblazers we talk about customer experiences with banks. The aim of technology is to speed up the banking process whether it’s capturing data and fast-tracking approvals or integrating small business owners into the financial world to be more inclusive. As much as we are moving forward with the technology, we do miss that personal hand-holding from our banks which begs the question: are banks out of touch when it comes to personalised customer experiences?

Mon, 16 Jan 2023 14:24:29 GMT