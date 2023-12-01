Share
Discover Rwanda’s Thrills in the Hills
Join CNBC AFRICA on an epic journey to the tallest mountain peak in the nation, walk alongside Lake Kivu to experience the wonders of the Congo-Nile-Trail and enjoy the tranquil of the kayaking in one of the largest fresh water lakes in the region, on Discover Rwanda's Thrills in the Hills.
Fri, 01 Dec 2023 07:40:47 GMT
