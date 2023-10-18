Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has announced the first names from the distinguished lineup of guest speakers participating at the upcoming Dubai Business Forum, which takes place at Madinat Jumeirah from 1-2 November 2023.

Hosted under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the eagerly awaited event will be held under the theme ‘Shifting Economic Power: Dubai and the Future of Global Trade.’ The forum offers a unique platform for the global business community to come together and participate in rich dialogues designed to drive business growth and foster international collaboration. The event will feature two days of high-level plenary sessions and keynote addresses, creating exciting opportunities for participants to hear from influential public sector figures, business leaders, industry experts, investors, and economists as they explore the emerging trends transforming business and shaping the future of global trade. Key national figures who will be sharing valuable insights include H.E. Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers; H.E. Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy; H.E. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA); H.E. Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World; H.E. Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; H.E. Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation; H.E. Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM); H.E. Hamed Ali, CEO of the Dubai Financial Market and CEO of Nasdaq Dubai; and Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers The distinguished lineup of private sector speakers includes Shamsa Al Falasi, CEO of Citibank; Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East and North Africa; Khatija Haque, Chief Economist and Head of Research at Emirates NBD; Prof. Ian Goldin, Professor of Globalisation and Development at the University of Oxford; Jane Prokop, Executive Vice President, Small and Medium Enterprises at Mastercard; Deepak Bagla, President of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA); Ted Souder, Former Senior Executive at Google; Jean-Claude Trichet, Former President of the European Central Bank; Kathy Xiaosi Gong, Founder and CEO of Oneness Labs; Rashed Ali Al Ansari, Group CEO of Al Ansari Financial Services; Noor Sweid, Managing Partner at Global Ventures; Brett Armitage, Chief Commercial Officer of Kerzner International; Daniel Susskind, speaker and author on the future of work and visiting professor at King’s College London; Badr Jafar, CEO of Crescent Enterprises and Special Representative for Business and Philanthropy at COP28; Richad Soundardjee, CEO for UAE and Egypt at China International Capital Corporation (CICC); and Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President of Global Markets at Dubai Chambers. The confirmed speakers will be joined by dozens of business leaders, industry experts, and innovators from all corners of the globe. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “This year’s keynote programme and speaker lineup set the tone for the Dubai Business Forum by addressing the event’s four key pillars of Globalisation, Foreign Direct Investment, Digital Transformation, and Emerging Markets, all of which will play critical roles in transforming business for the future. The lineup includes vibrant personalities and creative thinkers who will share thought-provoking stories and innovative visions, all designed to spark important conversations that will help us think differently, bring us together, and make us stronger as a global business community.” Lootah added: “Participants from across the globe are set to gain valuable insights and engage in meaningful dialogue as we examine and shape the future of trade and investment and explore the opportunities of our ever-changing world.”