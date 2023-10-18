Dubai Chambers reveals four key pillars that will shape the agenda at this year’s Dubai Business Forum

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has announced details of the Dubai Business Forum’s key thematic pillars ahead of the eagerly anticipated event, which will bring the global business community together at Madinat Jumeirah from 1-2 November for two days of insightful discussions, networking, and dealmaking.

Hosted under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the forum will be held under the theme ‘Shifting Economic Power: Dubai and the Future of Global Trade.’

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah

Dubai Chambers has identified four key pillars that will form the basis of the event’s far-reaching agenda: Globalisation, Foreign Direct Investment, Digital Transformation, and Emerging Markets. Each of the forum’s sessions will be categorised under these verticals, ensuring participants are able to easily identify and attend the sessions that are most relevant to their individual areas of interest and expertise.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Our carefully curated agenda is designed to ensure participants maximise their time together by focusing on topics that will play a fundamental role in transforming business for the future. This innovative event will unite key public and private sector stakeholders from across the globe to engage in networking opportunities, explore new partnerships, and forge significant deals.”

Lootah added: “The forum is envisioned as a unique platform to explore pressing global issues in depth, enabling the business community to take proactive steps to shape a future where business can thrive in an ever-evolving economic landscape.”

No international business forum would be complete without addressing Globalisation, which has reshaped the business environment to create both opportunities and challenges. Businesses that effectively navigate the complexities of global markets can expand their reach, boost profitability, and access valuable resources. However, these advantages come with a need to address the unique challenges that come with operating on a global scale, all of which will be placed under the spotlight during the Dubai Business Forum.

While Dubai continues to attract record-breaking amounts of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), ongoing geopolitical issues, rising food and energy prices, and other economic pressures are impacting levels of FDI on a global scale. These trends require concerted efforts if they are to be addressed effectively. This is particularly true in the case of developing nations, with emerging markets poised to play a vital role in driving investments in priority sectors. The Dubai Business Forum creates a unique opportunity for participants to hear more about what the future holds for FDI from heads of state, policymakers, and leading financial experts.

The crucial topic of Digital Transformation will also be examined during the forum. Advanced digital technologies are contributing to the growth of business, trade, and investments by automating processes, reducing waste, and optimising supply chain management. The forum’s Digital Transformation pillar will bring together thought leaders, innovators, and policymakers for a deep dive into the implications of emerging technologies and their impact on the global business community.

It is widely predicted that Emerging Markets will represent six of the world’s seven largest economies by 2050. As these important markets further enhance their capabilities, they will grow to form an integral part of the global economy. The Dubai Business Forum will explore effective strategies to embrace this shifting world order and do business with emerging markets.

The inaugural edition of the Dubai Business Forum builds on the success of Dubai Chambers’ series of ‘Global Business Forum’ events and is set to play a key role in contributing to the ambitious targets outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which seeks to double the size of the emirate’s economy over the coming decade.

The event creates a unique platform for influential international figures from the public and private sectors to gather, identify emerging trends, and shape a better future for business, further cementing Dubai’s position at the heart of the global economy. Featuring two days of high-level plenary sessions, speeches, talks, workshops, and networking opportunities, the forum will serve as a catalyst to transform business and shape the future of global trade.

The Dubai Business Forum will be hosted at Madinat Jumeirah from 1-2 November.

To register for the event, please visit register.dubaibusinessforum.com.