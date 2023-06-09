Share
Educating a new generation of technical agricultural experts
Fast-paced Innovative solutions within the agricultural space are critical in order for Rwanda’s economy to grow exponentially. In this week’s episode of Doing Business In Rwanda, we take a deep dive into agriculture-focused higher education institution, that is RICA, to get a grasp of what new technical talent is soon joining, and positively disrupting, Rwanda’s agriculture sector.
Fri, 09 Jun 2023 09:21:39 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.