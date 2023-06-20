H.E Ellen Sirleaf Johnson, Former President of Liberia Africa as a continent has made significant advancements over the years yet, it is no secret that women in Africa continue to face significant barriers and inequalities across multiple sectors. This Saturday was World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, and with the theme of achieving gender equality and land degradation neutrality, it is imperative that we not only appreciate the critical role of African women in driving sustainable development and environmental conservation but also map out key entry points that could hasten the pace at which we move away from these gender issues.

Throughout my career, both as the first female President of Liberia and in my current role at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center, I have witnessed firsthand the incredible resilience, strength, and determination of African women. However, despite their invaluable contributions, women remain disproportionately affected by poverty, climate change, and land degradation. The time to harness their potential and empower them as catalysts for change is now and we must hold ourselves accountable to stop singing the same song and move into actionable and measurable tactics to achieve this goal. The linkages between gender equality, land degradation, and sustainable development are undeniable. Numerous studies have shown that when women have secure land rights, they play a vital role in natural resource management, ecosystem restoration, and the preservation of biodiversity. Furthermore, empowering women economically and socially not only improves their own well-being but also leads to positive outcomes for their families, communities, and the environment. Women are the key to accelerating the pace towards reversing biodiversity loss and land degradation. To achieve gender equality and land degradation neutrality, we must address the systemic barriers that hinder women’s full participation and empowerment. These barriers include unequal access to land, limited representation in decision-making bodies, gender-based violence, and discriminatory cultural norms. It is incumbent upon African leaders, governments, and civil society to break down these barriers and create an enabling environment for women to thrive.