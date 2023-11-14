Africa stands at the forefront of a digital revolution that has been unfolding at an unstoppable pace. This vibrant continent is rapidly embracing the digital age, with internet connectivity and mobile subscriptions on the rise. Indeed, the global economic challenges of recent years have only served to accelerate this process, which has in turn led to a sharp decline in the use of cash across the region, from 86% of all personal consumption expenditure in 2019 to 72% in 2022. As of June this year, instant payment systems (IPSs) recorded 23 billion transactions valued at US$ 1.2 trillion across Africa.

At the heart of this transformation stands Visa, a global leader in digital payments, which strives to play a pivotal role in facilitating the evolution of Africa’s financial infrastructure and foster innovation. The Visa story in Africa is not merely one of transaction facilitation; it is a journey of commitment to growth, innovation, and financial inclusion. Africa’s businesses have adapted swiftly to the digital shift, with remarkable growth being witnessed across merchant locations, evidenced by a surge in active Visa payment credentials and e-commerce payment volumes having tripled over the past five years, At the same time, contactless payments, a concept nearly non-existent just five years ago, now account for over half of payments in South Africa, with other African nations expected to follow suit.

However, the road ahead is not without its challenges with limited digital literacy and restricted access to digital financial services hindering small and medium-sized business (SMBs) growth. Visa’s Pledge to Africa Visa’s commitment to Africa’s growth is unwavering. The company has pledged a substantial $1 billion investment over the next five years, focusing on scaling operations, deploying innovative solutions, and nurturing vital partnerships. To underscore this dedication, Visa has been steadily expanding its presence across Africa, recently opening its tenth office on the continent, with plans in play for another office for Tanzania within the next year. Simultaneously, Visa has been augmenting its workforce, recruiting top talent across Sub-Saharan Africa, resulting in a remarkable 60% growth in full-time employees over the past two years.

Innovation is at the core of Visa’s approach in Africa. The company has established its first Innovation Centre in Nairobi to create a platform where local clients and fintech partners can co-create payment and commerce solutions tailored to African needs. Empowering Businesses and Enabling Financial Inclusion Visa understands the power of partnerships as a critical lever to drive progress in Africa, actively collaborating with governments, banks, and fintech companies to advance digital commerce across the region. Working with governments to support the digitization of financial services and citizen disbursements is another focal area for Visa, as evidenced by the payments giant’s partnerships with post banks and supporting the payment digitization of national parks in Kenya.

The Visa Foundation plays an active role in promoting financial inclusion in Africa, pledging to commit more than $5 million to expand equitable access for women. Recent partnerships with several organizations, examples of which include those with Afrilabs and Graça Machel Trust, further underscore Visa’s commitment to facilitating women’s economic empowerment across the region, as does the implementation of powerful initiatives such as the She’s Next economic empowerment program, which have been launched in South Africa, Egypt, and Morocco. In addition to financial services, fintechs and mobile network operators (MNOs) are pivotal in enabling access to financial education. Visa has joined forces with GSMA to provide learning and educational content to individuals and SMBs globally, contributing to improved financial literacy and long-term financial stability.

Visa’s Initiatives in Promoting Fintech Growth Visa is actively engaged in initiatives that promote fintech growth in Africa in order to shape the future of fintech and advance financial inclusion. In the last two years, Africa’s fintech startup ecosystem has flourished, growing in size by almost 20 per cent with an influx of US$2.7 billion in investment. At the same time, MNOs and fintechs are increasingly offering accessible, low-risk solutions for individuals and SMBs, streamlining financial services and providing more equitable access to affordable payment, credit, and investment opportunities for underserved communities. Visa’s commitment to fostering fintech growth in Africa is exemplified by the Visa Fintech Accelerator Program. Launched in June 2023, this visionary program is designed to support up to 40 carefully selected startups annually. With a core objective to equip promising startups with the skills, knowledge, and resources they need to accelerate their growth and prepare them for deeper engagement in the fintech ecosystem, the Program takes the chosen innovators on a transformative three-month journey characterized by intensive learning programs and tailored mentorship.

Upon completing the program, the support doesn’t stop there. Visa plans to invest capital through VC’s in select participating startups. This investment not only infuses much-needed financial support but stands as testament to Visa’s unwavering belief in the potential of these fintech companies to not only succeed in their respective right but to stimulate growth across local communities and, ultimately, for the wider economy. The Visa Fintech Accelerator Program is a vital stepping-stone for African fintech startups, equipping them with the skills, knowledge, and financial support necessary to bring their innovative ideas to life. By doing so, Visa not only promotes the growth of the fintech sector in Africa but actively contributes to the broader goal of financial inclusion by empowering these startups to provide accessible and innovative financial services to underserved communities.

