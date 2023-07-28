Share
Empowering Rwanda Through Inclusive Fintech
Following the recently concluded Inclusive Fintech Forum in Rwanda, we take a closer look at Rwanda's fintech ecosystem to analyze its claims of inclusion and whether they hold water. This episode of "Doing Business in Rwanda" focuses on just that.
Fri, 28 Jul 2023 09:39:32 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.