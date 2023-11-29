Share
Equities market continues mixed trading
Analysts expect the equities market in the near term to remain volatile with investors taking position in fundamentally sound stocks. Muktar Mohammed, Analyst at Assar investments joins Assar investments for mid-week market activities.
Wed, 29 Nov 2023 14:27:31 GMT
