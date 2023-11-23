Share
Eye on Dubai EP1: Dubai’s Business Opportunities & Outlook
One of the largest revenue-generating food sectors in the United Arab Emirates is the dairy sector, and they are now concerned about introducing quality, local products to the Gulf market. To achieve this, government is expanding production capacities to reduce its import dependency of dairy products.
Thu, 23 Nov 2023 22:00:11 GMT
