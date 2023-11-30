Share
Eye on Dubai EP3: Opportunities and trends for African tourism in Dubai
Dubai saw 12.40 million international visitors in 2023 alone. In 2022, the contribution of the travel and tourism sector to the UAE's GDP was nearly AED167 billion which is equivalent to 9 per cent of the total GDP. Explore Dubai's tourism economy and why this Emirate continues to grow in yearly visitors.
Thu, 30 Nov 2023 11:46:25 GMT
