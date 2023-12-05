Share
Eye on Dubai EP4: UAE Iron and Steel Industry
The United Arab Emirates is the second-largest market for iron and steel in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, accounting for approximately 25 per cent of the total market. Their iron and steel market is expected to grow at a compound and annual growth rate of 5.7 per cent during the forecast period of 2021-2026. On this episode of Eye on Dubai, CNBC Africa’s Zanele Morrison speaks with Bharat Bhatia, Founder and CEO of Conares, on how Conares has solidified itself as a main contender in this rising market.
Tue, 05 Dec 2023 15:00:44 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.