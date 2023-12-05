Markets
Eye on Dubai EP4: UAE Iron and Steel Industry

The United Arab Emirates is the second-largest market for iron and steel in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, accounting for approximately 25 per cent of the total market. Their iron and steel market is expected to grow at a compound and annual growth rate of 5.7 per cent during the forecast period of 2021-2026. On this episode of Eye on Dubai, CNBC Africa’s Zanele Morrison speaks with Bharat Bhatia, Founder and CEO of Conares, on how Conares has solidified itself as a main contender in this rising market.
