Eye on Dubai EP5: Evolvin’ Women on uplifting women in rural & developing areas

Women-focused initiatives in Africa is seeing a growing demand especially with the post-recovery period of the pandemic. This conversation looks at the creation and management of a women driven Dubai social enterprise, and how they are enabling skills development as well as full-time job opportunities for women in developing countries.
Fri, 08 Dec 2023 07:52:18 GMT

