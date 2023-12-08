Share
Eye on Dubai EP5: Evolvin’ Women on uplifting women in rural & developing areas
Women-focused initiatives in Africa is seeing a growing demand especially with the post-recovery period of the pandemic. This conversation looks at the creation and management of a women driven Dubai social enterprise, and how they are enabling skills development as well as full-time job opportunities for women in developing countries.
Fri, 08 Dec 2023 07:52:18 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.