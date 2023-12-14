Share
Eye on Dubai EP8: Africa’s position in Dubai’s D33 expansion plan
From innovative SMEs to global corporations, Dubai is ideally located to be the centre for global trade. Dubai Chambers President and CEO, Mohammed Ali Rashed Lootah highlights the government's D33 Agenda and where Africa lies.
Thu, 14 Dec 2023 14:41:52 GMT
