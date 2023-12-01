Share
Eye on Rwandan businesses in the Central African Republic
Peace and security are essential for the development of any economy. For many years, the Central African Republic knew no peace and had to deal with a humanitarian crisis and a stagnating economy. The tide is however changing for CAR. In this special edition of Doing Business in Rwanda, we bring you Rwandan businesses operating in Bangui as well as the significant role played by Rwandan forces in maintaining security in Central African Republic.
Fri, 01 Dec 2023 18:04:39 GMT
