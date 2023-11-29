Share
Focus On Africa’s developing energy sector
We assess Africa's energy future and what needs to be done in order for more Africans to gain access to sustainable energy and the need for productive uses of energy. The goal of universal access to modern energy calls for investment of $25 billion per year, and as Africa’s industry, commerce and agriculture expand, so does the need for productive uses of energy. Joining CNBC Africa's Zanele Morrison to discuss Africa's developing energy sector is Nadja Haakansson, Senior Vice President for Africa at Siemens Energy.
Wed, 29 Nov 2023 11:07:45 GMT
