Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Focus On Africa’s developing energy sector

We assess Africa's energy future and what needs to be done in order for more Africans to gain access to sustainable energy and the need for productive uses of energy. The goal of universal access to modern energy calls for investment of $25 billion per year, and as Africa’s industry, commerce and agriculture expand, so does the need for productive uses of energy. Joining CNBC Africa's Zanele Morrison to discuss Africa's developing energy sector is Nadja Haakansson, Senior Vice President for Africa at Siemens Energy.
Wed, 29 Nov 2023 11:07:45 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top