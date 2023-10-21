Share
Focus On AfriLabs: Accelerating Africa’s Digital Economy
In this Focus On AfriLabs show, we'll take you on a journey through the event, showcasing some of the most memorable moments and giving you a glimpse of the future of African tech. You'll hear from inspiring speakers, meet innovative entrepreneurs, and learn about the latest trends and developments in the African tech scene.
Sat, 21 Oct 2023 10:07:30 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.