Focus On Angola Oil and Gas Conference 2023
One of Africa's largest oil and gas producers is hosting its annual oil and gas summit for 2023. This comes at a time of increased geopolitical tensions, a rising demand for oil and a sharp reduction in Saudi production. Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas Mr Diamantino Azevedo spoke to CNBC Africa's Dewald Rademeyer to expand on the Angola government's strategy to attract investors while restructuring the country's oil sector.
Mon, 11 Sep 2023 13:44:14 GMT
