Share
Focus On: Building Sustainability in Africa’s Built Environment
Africa is home to 1.2 billion people and according to the United Nations, this figure will rise by over 300 million by 2030. As the continent’s population expands so will the need for housing. This Focus On, recorded from the side-lines of COP28 looks at how the built environment can incorporate sustainability measures and minimize carbon emissions.
Tue, 05 Dec 2023 13:14:35 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.