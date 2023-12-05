Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Focus On: Building Sustainability in Africa’s Built Environment

Africa is home to 1.2 billion people and according to the United Nations, this figure will rise by over 300 million by 2030. As the continent’s population expands so will the need for housing. This Focus On, recorded from the side-lines of COP28 looks at how the built environment can incorporate sustainability measures and minimize carbon emissions.
Tue, 05 Dec 2023 13:14:35 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top