Focus On COP28: NBI Just Energy Transition Partnership
With COP28 underway in Dubai, political leaders, climate scientists and corporate leaders gather to reflect on the progress made while striving towards reaching Net-Zero. This Focus On highlights the role South African businesses can make to help implement the just energy transition plan.
Wed, 06 Dec 2023 13:42:33 GMT
