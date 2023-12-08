Share
Focus On COP28: NBI Skills Training & Youth Development
The lack of available and accessible climate finance leaves a big gap in Africa's ability to transition into a greener economy. How can Africa take ownership of its own carbon market value chains to gain access to carbon credit? This Focus On will highlight the benefits of providing the needed skills for the youth to participate in the green economy.
Fri, 08 Dec 2023 07:16:13 GMT
