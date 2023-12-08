Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Focus On COP28: NBI Skills Training & Youth Development

The lack of available and accessible climate finance leaves a big gap in Africa's ability to transition into a greener economy. How can Africa take ownership of its own carbon market value chains to gain access to carbon credit? This Focus On will highlight the benefits of providing the needed skills for the youth to participate in the green economy.
Fri, 08 Dec 2023 07:16:13 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top