Focus On Facets Diamond Conference 2023: Opening Ceremony
The Facets 2023 Diamond Industry Conference under the theme "Diamonds For Change" was hosted in Botswana, known as the "Diamond of Africa". As a leading global diamond producer, Botswana is has also shown how diamonds can be used to improve lives and be an agent for change. We bring you the Opening Ceremony from the conference.
Tue, 31 Oct 2023 11:56:55 GMT
