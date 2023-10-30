Markets
Focus On Facets Diamond Conference 2023: Opportunities for diamond industry

The Facets Diamond Conference 2023 hosted in Botswana, gathered industry experts to tackle key issues facing the global diamond industry. CNBC Africa's Tania Habimana speak to Ari Epstein, CEO of Antwerp World Diamond Centre and Mmetla Masire, MD of Okavango Diamond Company on the impact synthetic diamonds have on the diamond industry and the value that natural diamonds have on the African continent.
Mon, 30 Oct 2023 08:10:31 GMT

