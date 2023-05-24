Share
Focus On FSDH: 30 years in the financial services sector
30 years of being a key stakeholder in Nigeria's financial market, FSDH has shown the need for companies to be resilient and innovative. But what lies ahead? Catch CNBC Africa's exclusive interview with FSDH as we find out what the group is doing differently to remain at the heart of Nigeria's financial sector.
Wed, 24 May 2023 13:16:55 GMT
