Focus On: How the Saving Lives & Livelihoods Initiative is transforming African healthcare
Dr. Mosoka Fallah, Program Manager for Saving Lives and Livelihoods and Dr Merawi Aragaw Tegegne, Ag. Head Division of Emergency Preparedness & Response at Africa CDC, both express the urgency for health localisation, the importance of partnerships for the betterment of health infrastructure and services, as well as building response and readiness for preparation for new disease threats. CNBC Africa’s Zanele Morrison looks at how Saving Lives and Livelihoods, introduced by Africa CDC, is changing the landscape of African healthcare.
Wed, 06 Dec 2023 13:56:48 GMT
