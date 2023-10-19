Share
Focus On: Wema Bank hosts Hackaholics Digital Summit 2023
Wema Bank plays host to the 4th edition of its Hackaholics and first digital summit in Lagos with Team Ireti emerging winner of the grand finale prize for the most outstanding pitch from this year’s innovators’ entries. CNBC Africa in this special broadcast brings you details of this and more.
Thu, 19 Oct 2023 08:52:38 GMT
