Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang has died, state media reports
China's former premier Li Keqiang died just past midnight after suffering a heart attack while in Shanghai, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported Friday. He was 68.
Fri, 27 Oct 2023 03:29:03 GMT
