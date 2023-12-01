Share
Game Changers: Unlocking Rwanda’s agro-processing potential
The agro-processing sector in Rwanda contributes up to a third of Rwanda's GDP. Higher output of the agriculture sector enables agro-processing to position itself as the main driver of Rwanda's manufacturing sector. This allows the opportunity to unlock this industry to manufacture and produce crisps.
Fri, 01 Dec 2023 07:41:24 GMT
