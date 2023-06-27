JOHANNESBURG, June 27 (Reuters) – Germany and South Africa on Tuesday agreed to cooperate on green hydrogen projects in the latest bid by Europe to tap into Africa’s huge renewable resource potential to meet 2050 net zero targets.

Under the deal, Germany will assist in developing markets, facilitating imports and linking producers with technology partners, said Masopha Moshoeshoe, an executive in the investment and infrastructure office of South Africa’s presidency.

The partnership will “assist in creating business to business opportunities between our developers as well as off-takers in Germany,” Moshoeshoe said.

Green hydrogen, produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable energy, can be used as fuel use across industries such as transport, petrochemicals and steel.