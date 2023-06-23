ACCRA, June 22 (Reuters) – Ghana’s independent power producers (IPPs) have warned the government of potential power outages from June 30 over the non-payment of an interim percentage of arrears amid long-running debt talks, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday.

In late May, the group rejected a government proposal to restructure $1.58 billion in arrears owed them by the state as part of the West African nation’s efforts to implement a $3 billion loan deal from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) aimed at addressing its worst economic crisis in a generation.

The power producers said critical operational costs and their own overdue debt service meant they required interim payment of 30% of arrears by June 30.

“Unfortunately, we have not seen any good faith indication or commitment of such impending payment,” the group said in a letter to the finance ministry dated June 21.