Ghana says domestic debt swap closed with over 80% participation

ACCRA, Feb 14 (Reuters) – The Ghanaian finance ministry said on Tuesday its domestic debt exchange programme (DDEP) had closed on Feb. 10 with more than 80% participation of eligible bonds, taking it a step closer to securing a $3 billion International Monetary Fund bailout.

This follows five extensions of the scheme’s deadline, as the West African nation fought to secure participation of 80% while holdouts persisted despite several revisions to the original December offer.

In a statement, the ministry said participation had exceeded 80% without giving further details.

“The government is … grateful for the overwhelming participation of all bondholders. Your support and contributions have gotten your country much closer to securing the IMF programme,” it said.