Goldman Sachs no longer expects the Fed to hike rates in March, cites stress on banking system

Goldman Sachs no longer sees a case for the Federal Reserve to deliver a rate hike at its meeting next week, citing “recent stress” in the financial sector.

Earlier Sunday, U.S. regulators announced measures to stem contagion fears following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Regulators also closed Signature Bank, citing systemic risk.

“In light of the stress in the banking system, we no longer expect the FOMC to deliver a rate hike at its next meeting on March 22,” Goldman economist Jan Hatzius said in a Sunday note.

The firm had previously expected the Federal Reserve to hike rates by 25 basis points. Last month, the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee boosted the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point to a target range of 4.5% to 4.75%, the highest since October 2007.