Share
Highlights Special of the 2023 Intra Africa Trade Fair
Egypt played host to the 3rd edition of the 2023 Intra Africa Trade Fair where trade and investment deals worth about $43.7 billion were sealed, an amount slightly higher than initial projections. Over 1900 exhibitors from 130 countries were in attendance at the trade fair in Cairo. You can watch the highlights of the 2023 Intra Africa Trade Fair on CNBC Africa.
Thu, 07 Dec 2023 07:29:45 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.