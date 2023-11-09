Share
How Arm Powers Chips By Apple, Amazon, Google And More
Arm beat expectations in its first post-IPO earnings report Wednesday. Its low-power chip architecture is in nearly every smartphone, replaced Intel’s x86 processors in Apple’s Mac computers, and is the basis for Qualcomm’s PC processors, and Amazon’s data center chips. CNBC went to Arm in Cambridge, England, to find out how it became the year’s biggest IPO despite 20% of revenue coming from China, struggling smartphone sales, and a failed $40 billion acquisition attempt by Nvidia. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 02:46 — Apple and smartphone dominance 06:12 — Cash and competition 08:40 — Diversification and IP 12:01 — China and other risks Produced by: Katie Tarasov Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Jason Reginato, Christina Locopo Camera: Sydney Boyo, Katie Brigham, Max Thurlow Additional Footage: AMD, Apple, Arm, Getty Images, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Nvidia, Samsung, TSMC
Thu, 09 Nov 2023 17:00:08 GMT
