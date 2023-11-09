Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

How Arm Powers Chips By Apple, Amazon, Google And More

Arm beat expectations in its first post-IPO earnings report Wednesday. Its low-power chip architecture is in nearly every smartphone, replaced Intel’s x86 processors in Apple’s Mac computers, and is the basis for Qualcomm’s PC processors, and Amazon’s data center chips. CNBC went to Arm in Cambridge, England, to find out how it became the year’s biggest IPO despite 20% of revenue coming from China, struggling smartphone sales, and a failed $40 billion acquisition attempt by Nvidia. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 02:46 — Apple and smartphone dominance 06:12 — Cash and competition 08:40 — Diversification and IP 12:01 — China and other risks Produced by: Katie Tarasov Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Jason Reginato, Christina Locopo Camera: Sydney Boyo, Katie Brigham, Max Thurlow Additional Footage: AMD, Apple, Arm, Getty Images, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Nvidia, Samsung, TSMC
Thu, 09 Nov 2023 17:00:08 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top