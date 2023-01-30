How becoming a pariah strengthened Zimbabwe’s relationship with China
In 2002, Zimbabwe was dubbed a “self-made pariah” by the U.K. over then-president Robert Mugabe’s land reform program. The scheme resulted in accusations of human rights abuses that led the U.S. and EU to implement sanctions against the country. But without that western engagement, Zimbabwe looked to the east. #CNBC #Shorts
Mon, 30 Jan 2023 18:00:00 GMT