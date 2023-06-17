Markets
How Charles Schwab Quietly Became The Biggest, Public U.S. Brokerage

Charles Schwab is the largest public brokerage in the U.S., a leading provider for financial advisors, a top ETF asset manager and one of the biggest banks. Charles Schwab was among the firms that benefited from the growth of retail investing during the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s now facing the consequences of Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes. Watch the video above to learn more about how Charles Schwab battled the ever-evolving financial services market from fees to fintech, and how the reward doesn’t come without the risk. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:07 — Discount Broker 02:43 — History 04:48 — Beyond Brokering 07:09 — Zero Fees 09:50 — Future Produced by: Andrea Miller Additional Reporting by: Yun Li Edited by: Emily Sternlicht Animation: Christina Locopo Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson
Sat, 17 Jun 2023 16:00:00 GMT

