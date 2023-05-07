Share

How Checked Bags Became A Massive Business For U.S. Airlines

U.S. airlines carried more than 470 million passenger bags in 2022. For decades most bags flew for free, but in recent years fees have surged, boosting the bottom line of the nation’s carriers. Bag fee revenue for U.S. airlines was more than $6.7 billion in 2022. To prevent lost luggage and ensure passengers are reunited with their bags upon arrival a complex ecosystem has evolved. At Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport more than 30 miles of conveyor belts, an army of 2,000 workers and a fleet of airport tugs ferry bags from the terminal to the aircraft. U.S. airlines mishandled nearly 3 million bags in 2022. A “mishandled” bag is one that was lost, damaged, delayed or stolen. So what steps do airlines take to prevent lost luggage and how does Delta Air Lines move 100,000 bags a day through the world’s busiest airport? CNBC got a behind-the-scenes look at at Delta's baggage operation in Atlanta to find out. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 02:28 — Baggage fees 04:57 — Lost luggage 08:31 — Baggage operation Produced and Shot by: Shawn Baldwin Edited by: Marc Ganley Graphics: Jason Reginato Additional Camera: Erin Black Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt

Sun, 07 May 2023 16:00:17 GMT