How Crypto Companies Like Coinbase And Binance Make Money In 2023

Crypto companies have had a rough year. Coming off the collapse of FTX, and now digital asset-focused banks Silvergate and Signature, the once red-hot industry remains in a crypto winter. There are survivors though -- including Binance, Kraken, and Coinbase. and they all need a way to stay afloat in 2023. Here’s how they make money in a post-FTX crypto landscape. Chapters: 00:00 Introduction 01:15 - Coinbase revelations 03:04 - Kraken’s focus 05:05 - Binance and crypto winter Produced by: Talia Kaplan Managing Producer: Jordan Smith Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen Graphics by: Alex Wood, Christina Locopo Edited by: Tim Hurt
Fri, 31 Mar 2023 16:18:30 GMT
