Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

How EVs Are Shaking The Car Parts Supplier Industry

Companies that make parts for internal combustion engines are facing a harsh future. Revenues for ICE cars, and fuel and exhaust systems are all expected to decline 44% through 2027. Meanwhile, for electric drivetrains and batteries or fuel cells, revenues are expected to rise 245%, according to a 2023 Deloitte Automotive Supplier Study. While the parts themselves are changing, the pie is also shrinking. An internal combustion powertrain has about 2,000 parts. EV powertrains have about 20, sometimes less. Automakers are also finding ways to more efficiently manufacture parts through methods like giga casting, pioneered by Tesla. There are thousands of parts in cars that come from companies all over the world, a whole branching supply chain of firms each dependent on the success of the others. Many of those companies are small, family owned firms, but even the large, publicly traded suppliers such as Bosch, Denso, Magna and ZF could be in trouble. The question is, will EVs kill the thousands of auto suppliers or can they find ways to pivot, consolidate or somehow stay in business? Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:52 — The shift to EVs 05:55 — Lower demand 10:19 — Volatile times 11:42 — Industry pivots Produced by: Robert Ferris Editor: Darren Geeter Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Graphics: Jason Reginato, Andrea Schmitz Camera and Production Support: Andrew Evers
Mon, 31 Jul 2023 16:00:30 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top