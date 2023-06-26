Share
How Goldman Sachs Failed At Consumer Banking
Saying the name out loud conjures images of Ivy League-educated investment bankers in tailored suits managing money for the wealthiest of the wealthy. Or closing deals in high-rise corporate offices. Advising the wealthiest of the wealthy. Navigating the corridors of power across the world’s financial capitals — New York, London, Singapore. So, why did Goldman Sachs — the 150-year-old investment bank — try to get into checking accounts and credit cards? And, what’s more, how did Goldman Sachs’ fail at that? Watch the video above to find out more. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:13 — Introducing Marcus 03:31 — Goldman’s trouble with consumer banking 05:29 — What went wrong? 07:04 — What’s next? Produced by Jeff Morganteen Reporting by Hugh Son Edited by Dennis Donovan Graphics by Mallory Brangan Narrated by Jordan Smith
Mon, 26 Jun 2023 18:13:26 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.