How green can shipping go? Maersk is banking on it with the world’s first green methanol vessel
Shipping giant Maersk unveiled the first green methanol powered vessel in the world. The containership, Laura Maersk, is a first big step for the heavy polluting shipping industry.
Fri, 22 Sep 2023 13:05:38 GMT
