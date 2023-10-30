Share
How Homeowners Associations Took Over American Neighborhoods
More than 80% of newly-built single-family homes sold in 2022 belonged to an HOA, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. HOAs tout themselves as a value-add to homeowners, specifically when it comes to maintaining high property value, but not everyone is pleased with HOAs. Fifty-seven percent of homeowners surveyed said they disliked living in an HOA with more than 3 in 10 homeowners saying they feel like the HOA has too much power. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:06 — One HOA experience 05:46 — Benefits of HOAs 08:18 — Power dynamics Produced, Shot and Edited by: Charlotte Morabito Additional Camera and Color Correction: Mark Licea Editorial Support: Juhohn Lee, Jack Hillyer Animation: Christina Locopo Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images, Jewel Inostroza, Jessica Navas
Mon, 30 Oct 2023 16:00:06 GMT
