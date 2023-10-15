Share
How is the urban doom loop threatening American cities? #Shorts
Major American cities such as New York and San Francisco face serious problems — mass migration, empty offices and declining tax revenues. Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/pdB79PKftm8
Sun, 15 Oct 2023 16:00:32 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.