How Kia Pulled Off A Massive Turnaround
For many of its early years in the U.S., Kia was a low-end brand and its cars were often criticized for poor quality, reliability and design. But a brush with bankruptcy and an investment from Hyundai, Kia grew fast, started winning awards, and became a highly desired brand. Sales have increased by three-fold in the US over the last 20 years. Now, it’s one of the most marked up brands in America. Vehicles like the Telluride, Stinger, Sportage, Sorrento and EV6 have become strong sellers and critical darlings. But Kia faces challenges. An EV sales surge in 2022 has given way to an around 30 percent decline in 2023. There are lawsuits from several U.S. cities over stolen vehicles, recalls over fire risks and a snub from the federal government looking to boost American EV manufacturing. So can the newly cool Kia brand keep up the momentum? Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:48 — Kia history 04:40 — Rebuild 09:29 — How it happened 13:39 — The future Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Jacob Harrell Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Graphics: Christina Locopo, Alex Wood Additional footage: Kia, Hyundai, Getty Images, North American Car Utility and Truck of the Year
