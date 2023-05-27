Share
How Mastercard Plans To Beat Visa
Mastercard is the second largest card network in the U.S., accounting for more than a quarter of all purchase volume using a payment card. As the world transitions to a more cashless society, Mastercard’s value has continued to soar. Shares of the company have seen nearly 100% gain over the past 5 years, outperforming American Express, Discover and even Visa. So how is Mastercard able to generate so much revenue and how does it set itself apart from the rest of its competitors? Chapters: 00:00 — Cold Open 01:29 — Business model 03:48 — Revenue & competition 08:16 — Future Produced & Edited by: Juhohn Lee Animation: Alex Wood & Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images, Mastercard
Sat, 27 May 2023 16:00:14 GMT
