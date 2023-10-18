Share
How rising interest rates are causing Americans financial discomfort #Shorts
The Federal Reserve has implemented 11 interest rate hikes since March 2022. More than a third of Americans said rising rates kept them from financial comfort. So, how much money do Americans need to be comfortable? Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/TgVtXT5Mqj0
Wed, 18 Oct 2023 16:00:20 GMT
