How Safe Is Tap Water In The U.S.?
The US ranks only 23rd in the world for safe drinking water, which is near the bottom of comparable nations. There are issues with both what is in tap water and how it is transported. Toxins like PFAS, arsenic and lead pollute some drinking water. The EPA just passed a rule regulating PFAS, but some estimates claim it will cost at least $47 billion to comply. Watch the video to find out how safe tap water is in the US, how to protect yourself and how investments can clean up US water. 1:44 Chapter 1 - Water distribution 4:52 Chapter 2 - Contaminants 7:58 Chapter 3 - Toxins 10:34 Chapter 4 - Filtering the water Produced and Edited by: Lindsey Jacobson Animation: Jason Reginato, Mallory Brangan Additional Camera by: Mark Licea, Andrea Miller Additional Footage: Getty Images, American Water Additional Sources: Environmental Protection Agency, Yale University, Environmental Defense Fund
Thu, 07 Dec 2023 17:00:06 GMT
