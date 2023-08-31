Markets
How Student Loans Are Sold To Wall Street

Student loans are a big business. The U.S. has amassed over $1.7 trillion in outstanding student debt. But while more than 43 million Americans are currently holding student debt, many are unaware of what exactly happens with their loans. Billions of dollars worth of student loans are packaged and sold as assets known as SLABS to some of the biggest investors in America. So what exactly are SLABS and how does it help Wall Street profit from student loans? Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:21 — Securitization and SLABS 06:17 — Bubble? 09:43 — Now and future Produced & Edited by: Juhohn Lee Animation: Christina Locopo, Alex Wood Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images Additional Sources: National Center for Education Statistics, The Bank for Canadian Entrepreneurs, Guggenheim Investments, Comptroller of the Currency Administrator of National Banks, Federal Reserve History, California Debt and Investment Advisory Commission, Seeking Alpha
Thu, 31 Aug 2023 16:00:17 GMT

