How Taxpayers Grow The Private Sector: Mariana Mazzucato
A "citizens' share" would give wealth invested by taxpayers back to the public, says University College London Professor Mariana Mazzucato. In this episode of "The Bottom Line," Mazzucato discusses why risk and failure should be normalized and how AI can be calibrated for positive change. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 00:18 — Risk 02:03 — Citizens' dividends 03:26 — Risk management 04:50 — Redistributing wealth 06:07 — Artificial intelligence 08:17 — Digital feudalism 10:08 — Leading economy Produced, Shot and Edited by: Mark Licea Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson
Fri, 24 Nov 2023 17:00:37 GMT
