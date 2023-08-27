Share
How to Invest in Real Estate Without Buying A Home
U.S real estate investment trusts today manage $4.5 trillion in real estate worldwide. Many groups on Wall Street offer these tax-friendly funds to retail investors. KKR's real estate business is one of the big players in the REIT game. The private equity firm manages multiple REIT funds. The KKR Real Estate Select Trust, which currently manages $1.5 billion in assets, paid a dividend of 5.4% to its investors in July 2023. But the benefits extend beyond returns. Top performing REIT sub-sectors in recent years include data centers, self-storage properties, residential housing and tower REITs. Residential housing delivered a return of 16% from 2010 to 2020, according to a S&P Global Investments report. In recent years, publicly traded trusts have targeted single-family rental market, and today, these REITs have grown tremendously — enough to build new neighborhoods in their entirety. Watch the video above to learn the fundamentals of real estate investment trusts. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 02:13 — Real estate 04:05 — Homes 06:50 — Investment Trusts 09:00 — Growth Produced, Shot and Edited by: Carlos Waters Additional Camera by: Mark Licea Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Animation: Alex Wood, Christina Locopo Special Thanks: Emily Lorsch, Gene Kim, Marisa Forziati, Mickey Todiwala Additional Images: Getty Images, Post Brothers Additional Sources: CoreLogic, U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency, Fidelity, NAREIT, Nuveen, Office of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Wealthfront, White House
